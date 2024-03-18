9 MLB Stars Potentially Entering Their Final Seasons

Because he fractured his right hand in June, Blackmon only played in 96 games a season ago. Still, he posted an .803 OPS in 2023, which was enough for the Rockies to sign him to a one-year, $13 million deal, which features up to $2 million in incentives based off of how many plate appearances he has in his 14th season. Rockies ownership doesn’t do a ton to excite their fanbase, but continuing to bring back Blackmon — who has spent his entire career in Colorado — is pretty cool.

Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals

Age in 2024 Season: 38

Carpenter is back with the Cardinals on a $740,000 MLB deal for the 2024 season. After spending the first 11 seasons of his career in St. Louis, Carpenter had stints with the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres over the last two seasons. He had 15 home runs in only 47 games for the Yankees in 2022, but like just about everything with the 2023 Padres, Carpenter disappointed with a .641 OPS. Carpenter will still work walks, and has enough pop to potentially make an impact for the Cardinals. There are a lot of “ifs” with the 2024 Cardinals, though.

Brandon Crawford in Cardinals gear after reporting today. pic.twitter.com/ABtFFKmgdP — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 27, 2024

Brandon Crawford, St. Louis Cardinals

Age in 2024 Season: 37

If you need an idea of how much Crawford loves the game, he gave it to you in late February when he signed a one-year, $2 million MLB deal to join the Cardinals as a utility player after a tremendous 13-year run with the San Francisco Giants. Following a disappointing 71-91 season a year ago, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak didn’t exactly go with a youth movement.

Instead, the Cardinals signed Crawford (37), Sonny Gray (34), Kyle Gibson (36), Lance Lynn (36) and Carpenter (38), who join Paul Goldschmidt (36) and Nolan Arenado (32). Will the Cardinals be able to put things together as an older team and make a deep playoff run like the 2002 San Francisco Giants? It’s fair to be skeptical, but it will be fun to watch no matter the outcome.