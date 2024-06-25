The Top 10 Greatest Pitchers in Boston Red Sox History

Here at Just Baseball, we recently completed a series ranking the top 10 pitchers in the history of each of the five NL East franchises, the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals and Florida/Miami Marlins.

Next, our focus will shift to the AL East, beginning with the Boston Red Sox. The franchise began play as the Boston Americans in 1901 and has had the nickname Red Sox continuously since 1908. Since the franchise’s inception, Boston has won nine World Series titles, which is tied with the Oakland Athletics for the third most among all teams in the sport.

With five Hall of Famers as part of the group, here’s our countdown of the 10 greatest pitchers in Red Sox history.

Best Season With The Red Sox: 1916 – 23-12 with a 1.75 ERA, 158 ERA+, 2.43 FIP, 1.075 WHIP, 170 strikeouts, 23 complete games and a 4.5 fWAR