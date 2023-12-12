Royals Make Waves, Sign Seth Lugo and Chris Stratton

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo has been active this offseason, as he’s already traded for pitchers Kyle Wright and Nick Anderson, selected right-hander Matt Sauer from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft, signed utility player Garrett Hampson, and made additional minor league adds that could end up vital pieces in the big league bullpen.

Picollo has been quite transparent about what the Royals have been looking to add to their roster and the amount of money they’re willing to spend (around $30 million).

BREAKING: The #Royals are signing RHP Seth Lugo, per @anne__rogers. The first big signing in the J.J Picollo era.



Lugo, 34, made 26 starts for the Padres last season and logged a 3.57 ERA over 146.1 IP with 140 Ks.



17 quality starts.



One of the best curves in the game. pic.twitter.com/b46XSeqqYu — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) December 12, 2023

Lugo’s $15 million annual salary should leave the team some room to potentially bring in more starting pitching. Notably, Zack Greinke recently announced that he’s looking to pitch again in 2024 (per Jon Morosi of MLB Network). The Royals might prefer an arm with more upside, but then again, there’s no doubt that Greinke is a legend in Kansas City.



Furthermore, just as I am typing this article, Anne Rogers reports that the Royals have also signed right-handed reliever Chris Stratton. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the deal is worth $3.5 million in 2024 with a player option for $4.5 million in 2025.

Even with these latest signings, the Royals might not be done making moves just yet. Their 40-man roster is full, so there could be a trade in the works to clear roster space. Moreover, they’ve been linked to the Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins this offseason as potential trade partners for starting pitching. Rumors have also been floating around that the Royals have checked in on free agents Marcus Stroman, Lucas Giolito, and Jack Flaherty.

Needless to say, the Lugo and Stratton signings are two really good moves for a team that ranked near the bottom of the league in rotation and bullpen ERA. Lugo is a guy who will likely come in and eat a ton of quality innings, and Stratton will provide the bullpen with much-needed depth. This will hopefully help the Royals improve from their 56-win season in 2023.