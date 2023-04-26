The Rangers Are Still Producing Without Corey Seager

The charge has been led by two players that were expected to be leaders of the lineup along with Seager, but also by two younger players that are taking their game to the next level at the plate right now.

Who’s Driving This Offense?

Marcus Semien is the other half of the $500 million infield duo signed last season by the Rangers. Semien started his time with the Rangers last season with one of the worst slumps of his career, and many were already discussing his contract as a bust just two months into the 2022 campaign.

He turned his season around last year after his brutal start and ended up putting together a quality season for the Rangers. His second-half production has certainly carried over into this season, as he’s played in every game and has recorded an .857 OPS while batting .290 through his 106 plate appearances.

Semien’s expected numbers are similar to last year, as he’s never been someone that hits the ball particularly hard. However, he has continued to minimize his strikeouts by chasing at a low rate, putting himself in a position to keep the line moving for the Rangers. His 11:18 walk-to-strikeout ratio is well above average to this point.

Semien is HOT as he’s gone deep in three straight games and the Rangers are cooking! pic.twitter.com/vmnPxPfbIo — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 19, 2023

The team has chosen not to add any big free agents in the outfield to this point, but they’ve continued to get consistently strong production from one of the more underappreciated stars in baseball: Adolis García. Unlike Semien, García hits the ball as hard as nearly anyone in the league.

He’s seemingly reached another level this season, with his hard-hit rate currently over 50% and his barrel rate reaching 15.2% coming off his career-high of 12.9% last season. This uptick in his ability to crush the baseball has led to him leading all of MLB in RBIs with 28 through his first 22 games of the season.