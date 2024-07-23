MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Tuesday, July 23, 2024

SWEEP! The Tigers were a no-brainer as they got out to an early lead and never looked back, winning 8-2, and cashing a -120 ML. The Phillies and Twins over got real sweaty, as the Phillies scored two in the first and never scored again. Credit to Ober, he found the command for his changeup and diced them up. Luckily, the Twins offense carried the load and we went over the total in the eighth inning.

Let’s carry that momentum into today with one pick that I love.

2024 Record: 87-88 (-5.77 U)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Lance Lynn (4.39 ERA) vs. Paul Skenes (1.90 ERA)

This pitching matchup is as lopsided as yesterday’s game between the Tigers and Guardians. We have a grizzly veteran who’s not throwing the ball well and is facing off against the closest thing baseball has to Superman. The Pirates are priced as if Skenes is one of the best pitchers in baseball. I’m here to argue he is the best pitcher in baseball at the moment, and that’s why I see value in going with the Pirates through the first five innings.

Anyone who turns on the TV every fifth day to watch Paul Skenes’ throw might come to the same conclusion. We all see the 102 MPH fastball with the 93 MPH splinker and two breaking ball variations. What blows my mind every time is the 50% ground-ball rate. The fact that he’s keeping his contact on the ground is impressive for a pitcher who locates up in the zone with his fastball.