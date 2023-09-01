MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for September 1, 2023

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ 8:15 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Mitch Keller vs. Dakota Hudson

This is a big starting pitching mismatch. After taking two of three from the Padres, I’m happy to fade this Cardinals team that can never seem to string together winning streaks.

Mitch Keller is back. His velocity is back up, and he’s been looking better and better after each start, highlighted by an eight-inning shutout of the Cubs. His first start of the month went horribly, allowing eight earned runs. Since then, he’s been dynamite, allowing seven earned runs in his last 25 innings of work against the Braves, Reds, Twins, and Cubs.

Three of those four teams have been better than the Cardinals have against righties since the trade deadline. In the month of August, the Cardinals have a 103 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. That’s slightly above average, but they aren’t facing an average pitcher.

Mitch Keller has a large sample of data against this current CXardinals lineup, and the contact quality is solid for Keller. Through 105 PA, Cardinals’ bats have posted a .314 xwOBA, a .255 xBA, and a .370 xSLG. To put that in context, Andrew Benintendi has a .311 xwOBA and a .370 xSLG. The only difference is that Benny’s xBA is .272.

If the Cardinals weren’t hitting the ball on the ground or hitting it hard, I’d be a bit nervous because they do a great job of limiting the strikeouts. However, they rank 12th in GB rate and 18th in Hard-Hit rate. So they keep the ball on the ground more than the average team and hit it weaker than 17 of the 30 teams this month. Keller should find continued success today.

Hudson is a pitcher the Pirates bats should match up well against. We’ve spoken about soft-tossing righties who work low in the zone and how the Pirates have succeeded in these matchups. Hudson and Elder aren’t all that different. They are sinker/slider/fastball guys, but Hudson throws a touch harder, and Elder has much better command. The Pirates put up five runs on Elder, and they’ve seen Hudson before.