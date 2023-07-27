Miami Marlins Trade Deadline Guide

On the surface, it is clear that this team needs to add. Though impossible to quantify aside from bodies in seats, it’s easy to imagine that meaningful baseball being played beyond August will go a long way for the franchise’s well-documented efforts of rebuilding South Florida’s baseball community.

The flip side is, there’s a legitimate argument that the team is not nearly as good as the first half record may indicate. Even if the Marlins are not as bad as the last two weeks would reflect, the farm system is one of baseball’s worst and when you look up and down the lineup, there’s only a couple position players you could confidently say are a part of the future.

Every starting pitcher who did not win the Cy Young last year has either surpassed or are on the brink of reaching their career-high season workload, the bullpen is drained, and and their schedule the rest of the way is one of the league’s toughest.

But the Marlins franchise has long desired to be in anything that resembles the position it is in right now. They couldn’t get this close with Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto, Marcell Ozuna and Jose Fernandez all on the brink of their prime. Nor could they when their previous owner shelled out nearly $200 million–that would be dumped to the Blue Jays within a year–to sign Jose Reyes, Mark Buehrle and Heath Bell.

Whether people believe the Marlins record to date is flukey or not, Skip Schumaker and his ball club have earned the opportunity for the front office to act like contenders for the remainder of 2023…just with a bit more nuance than some of the World Series favorites.

Just because the Kim Ng has a weak farm system doesn’t mean she should not trade pieces who she feels are either extremely far away or have capped ceilings. Instead, there’s an added importance in identifying the few prospects who do fit into the long-term plans and clutching onto those players unless a big leaguer with control is available.