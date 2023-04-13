The Marlins and Twins Made the Most Cordial Trade in League History

Yet the Marlins have made two of the most evenly-matched trades ever, and this offseason they made a third. Luis Arráez for Pablo López is perhaps the best proof yet that there is such thing as a win-win trade. And like Lieutenant Aldo Raine says in Inglorious Basterds, this might just be their masterpiece.

On The Field

I have never seen two fanbases both love a trade so much. I also cannot remember a trade that has paid such large dividends for both teams so quickly. Hell, Arráez hit for the Marlins’ first cycle IN FRANCHISE HISTORY (!!!!) in just his 12th game in a Marlins uniform. The Fish are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year and were the last club without a cycle in their team’s history.

LUIS ARRÁEZ HITS FOR THE FIRST CYCLE IN MARLINS HISTORY!



They were the last franchise to never have a player hit for the cycle. It took 30 years! pic.twitter.com/nd9REPycWL — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 12, 2023

That same night, López shoved for the Twinkies, striking out 10 and allowing two runs on three hits in 7.2 innings. The Venezuelan right-hander has a 1.35 ERA, 2.36 FIP, 0.65 WHIP and 11.70 K/9 in 20 innings across three starts. He has quickly turned into the ace that the Twins have needed for so long. The amazing thing is, many people thought Pablo could never be an ace. A lot of people saw his ceiling as a number two starter on a fringe playoff team. Now in Minnesota, he is elevating himself to heights we have never seen from him.

Pablo had a night:



98 pitches, 70 strikes, 23 in a row retired, 10 strikeouts. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/Qq01Ib965R — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2023

Arráez is doing the same so far in Miami. Through 13 games and 52 plate appearances, he is hitting .500 with a .558 OBP (11.5 BB%, highest of his career) and slugging .696! Add that all up and you get a 1.254 OPS, 237 wRC+ and 0.9 fWAR. That 0.9 fWAR is tied for third in MLB, and it’s equal to that of the Marlins next three best hitters combined. Arráez also added that cycle, which is undeniably one of the best moments in franchise history.

It is always cool to see good players–and even really good players–get even better over the course of their careers. It is even cooler when it is two players who end up being forever connected because they were traded for each other. Add in the fact that these guys seem to genuinely love and respect each other, and you have the recipe for something special: the most cordial trade in MLB history.

Off The Field

As great as the results have been on the field, the best part of this trade has come off it. Pablo López and Luis Arráez were connected before the two were even traded for each other. They are both Venezuelan and seem to have a genuine friendship. They both represented their country during the World Baseball Classic, and both were great there too. Their teams also posted some wholesome content from their time together with Team Venezuela.