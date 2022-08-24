The Best Lies From ESPN’s ‘The Captain’ Documentary

Now, I’m not necessarily calling Jeter or anyone else in the documentary a liar, but — in the words of the great American philosopher, Josh Nichols — I ain’t calling them truthers, either.

Although it doesn’t quite stick the landing, the documentary itself is fine (much better than ESPN’s last baseball documentary Long Gone Summer, which made the confounding decision of only spending 10 minutes covering the steroid scandal), but a straightforward review isn’t nearly as fun. Instead, The Captain deserves proper adjudication for the best lies told by not just Jeter, but any others involved.

But remember! This is a celebration of lies, NOT a condemnation of them.

The General Illustration of Jeter’s Defense

If you’re at all someone who frequents the realm of Baseball Internet or even sports media in general, you’re likely familiar with the batch of folks who enjoy making “Derek Jeter: overrated” their personality trait. It’s a waste of time trying to talk to petulant sports fans, but one thing that is fair to say is that Jeter…wasn’t the best of defensive players. He has an iconic jump throw, as well as some truly memorable singular plays, but the defense itself left a lot to be desired.

The Captain, predictably, tries to sugar-coat this fact or plainly skate past it for the majority of its runtime. A lot of time is spent praising his drive to be better and how poor his defense was in the early days of his minor league career, but quickly throws a bandaid over the actual question. It’s a sneaky lie, because The Captain doesn’t directly call Jeter a great defender, but it certainly tries to elude to it.

I do give the documentary credit for including a scene in which Jeter says his father, Charles, always mocks him by saying he was a better defender than he was. There’s definitely some evidence of self-awareness here, which is commendable albeit not nearly as fun as it would’ve been to see a total commitment to Jeter firing back at his critics.