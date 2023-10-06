The 2023 Milwaukee Brewers’ Season Comes to an End

Are they going to dismantle the core that has been together for a few seasons? It’s a core that has yielded much regular-season success, but it has failed to perform in the postseason. In turn, will the front office commit to their youth and lean on the exceptional talent in their farm system?

There are many major questions surrounding key areas of this organization, and this is the most uncertainty that this ball club has dealt with heading into an offseason in a while. The future direction of this ball club could hinge on the decisions made this offseason, making the ending to their 2023 campaign that much harder to digest.

Final Thoughts

It’s hard to believe that a 92-win season for the Milwaukee Brewers feels like a disappointment, especially considering how far this ball club has come over the past decade. And yet, with the way this season ended, a disappointment is exactly how I would describe it.

The Brewers flew past their preseason win projections with flying colors, and they did it with a plethora of rookies in the lineup. They were near the top of the NL Central standings for the entirety of the 2023 season, and since July 14, the Brewers held a division lead for all but four of their games. Still, the way the season ended in the NL Wild Card Series left a great deal to be desired from the fans and players.

Regular season success is all well and good, but at the end of the day, the Brewers should no longer be content with simply making the playoffs. They have consistently built their roster to endure a 162-game season and compete for a playoff spot, but they have failed to improve the roster by the means necessary to compete for a World Championship.

The Brewers have won 86 or more games every season since 2017 (excluding the shortened 2020 season). It’s difficult for a small market team with a highly limited payroll to sustain that much success over a long period of time. But they have an opportunity each and every season to go all in and stop simply improving at the margins, and they have yet to do so during this window of success.