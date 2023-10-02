The New York Mets Are in Great Hands with David Stearns

When asked about why he stepped down from his position with the Brewers, Stearns explained that he needed to spend time with his family and reflect on his tenure and what had gone well, along with what didn’t. He says the only way to do that was to step away from a job, which requires so much intensity in the day-to-day aspects of running a team.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to jump back into this seat. And it needed to be a pretty special opportunity. It needed to be right place not only for me, but for my family and this probably one of the few, if not the only opportunity that would have allowed me to do that.”

Stearns said his friends and family were overjoyed with the news that he would be running the Mets. Not only for him getting the opportunity, but also just as Mets fans who want to see the team do well and are excited about what he will bring to the table.

Again, this is a homecoming for Stearns, one which is perfect for him and his family.

“It’s cool for me that our kids get to grow up Mets fans now. They get to experience what I did growing up”

When it comes to filling the president of baseball operations position for the New York Mets, Steve Cohen has certainly taken his time in looking for the right candidate. He is now three years into his ownership of the Mets, to which he quipped, “have felt like dog years”.