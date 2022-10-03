MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks for October 3, 2022

2022 MLB Regular Season Record: 218-179 (55%), +39.89 Units



Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers: 7:40 pm EST

Tommy Henry (LHP, Diamondbacks) [3-4, 5.98 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 40.2 IP, 31 K, 20 BB]

Brandon Woodruff (RHP, Brewers) [13-4, 3.05 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 147.1 IP, 183 K, 41 BB]

We head to Milwaukee for the first game of a three-game set. This analysis will be shorter than most because we are only betting on one factor. That will be a fade on Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen.

At this point, I’ve learned my lesson with Henry and the Diamondbacks bullpen. I can rely on them giving up runs, but it’s hard to predict the other team. I thought of taking the Brewers through the first five innings, but that line is close to -150. I want to take that because I believe the Brewers will have a field day with Henry.

What will we get from Woodruff? It isn’t easy to gauge. He’s been fantastic at home this season, and he’s been great lately, but the Diamondbacks have had some success against him. His advanced numbers against the Diamondbacks’ current roster are below average, and in his lone start against them, Woodruff allowed five earned runs in 5.2 innings.

Will he get hit around again? I have no idea! There are a lot of conflicting numbers here, he could dominate them as he has been to other teams, or he could allow enough runs to have me screaming at the TV while having a miniature heart attack. I don’t need the strain; I’ll go with something I can stomach if it loses, especially at plus value.