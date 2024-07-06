Would a Team Relay Make for a Better Home Run Derby?

But with the tear that Judge has been on in 2024 mixed with his sheer raw power and the fact he’s won a derby before would give him the slight edge over Ohtani.

What This Format Would Mean For The Derby

The problem with the derby is the hesitancy some top power hitters have to commit to it, with their focus being more on the season and not wanting to negatively affect their swing for the second half of the season in a competition that is more for fun than anything.

But if Major League Baseball can pitch the derby to it’s star players as just being a one round commitment, rather than the potentially three round commitment it is now as an individually centred competition, then stars might buy in more consistently.

And with 24 guys being included in this format rather than the traditional eight, there is more opportunity to see young power hitting names too, names that may not typically get the nod right away as it stands now, like Noel or Vientos.

And if more big name stars with big power buy in, and more up and coming power hitters can be included, the Home Run Derby would be more of representation of what it’s aimed to be, a showcase of the best power in Major League Baseball.