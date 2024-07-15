Who Will Win the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby?

2024 HR Derby Players Betting Odds (BetMGM) Max Exit Velo Age Pete Alonso +310 116.3 MPH 29 Marcell Ozuna +375 114.6 MPH 33 Adolis Garcia +450 116.1 MPH 31 Gunnar Henderson +475 113.1 MPH 23 Bobby Witt Jr. +500 116.9 MPH 24 Teoscar Hernandez +1000 112.7 MPH 31 Jose Ramirez +1400 116.6 MPH (R), 109.8 MPH (L) 31 Alec Bohm +1600 110.8 MPH 27 2024 Home Run Derby field

Only Bobby Witt Jr. fits the mold for having a max exit velocity over 116 MPH and an age below 26. I gave Pete Alonso the benefit of the doubt in 2021 as a 27-year-old with a history of winning the event, but his price tag of +310 this year and 29 years old makes his value unappealing to me. Gunnar Henderson has age on his side, but he has the second-lowest max exit velocity among contestants, which makes me want to stay away at his current price. However, I wouldn’t blame anyone for betting on Gunnar.

Both Alec Bohm and Teoscar Hernandez are immediate stay-away candidates as they are far from having a max exit velocity of 116 MPH. If you are going to play one of the long shots, Jose Ramirez is showing the best value with a 116 MPH max exit velocity from the right side. He also has the benefit of being a switch hitter, which boosts his stamina. I’m staying away from Jose Ramirez.

Analyzing Swing Speed Data

Baseball Savant released bat tracking data to the public earlier this year, so we now have access to average and max swing speeds from all of the 2024 Home Run Derby contestants. The current home run derby format is about hitting long home runs to pick up the extra 30-second bonus and hitting home runs on imperfect contact. The ability to hit the ball further on imperfect contact increases as swing speed increases.

2024 Home Run Derby Players Max Swing Speed Pete Alonso 87.6 MPH Bobby Witt Jr. 87.5 MPH Gunnar Henderson 87.4 MPH Marcell Ozuna 86.7 MPH Adolis Garcia 85.1 MPH Teoscar Hernandez 85.1 MPH Alec Bohm 85.1 MPH Jose Ramirez 85.1 MPH (R), 80.7 MPH (L) Max Swing Speed by HR Derby Contestant

Unsurprisingly, the two youngest players, Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt Jr., and a two-time HR derby champ, Pete Alonso, have a clear edge on the field in max swing speed. While Gunnar Henderson has a surprisingly low max exit velocity of 113.1 MPH in 2024, his max swing speed being near the top of the field makes me less concerned, especially with how young he is, so he has a shot in this year’s home run derby.

Colby Olson’s Official Home Run Derby Pick

Bobby Witt Jr. +500 (1U)

Bobby Witt Jr. excels in all three Home Run Derby system areas. He has the highest max exit velocity among the field and the second highest max swing speed, and at the ripe age of 24, he should excel stamina-wise. He also has a very short, compact swing that will be easy to repeat and will help conserve energy into the later rounds.

Bobby Witt Jr. opened at +700, and his odds have continued to creep down to +500, which means money has poured in on Witt, and oddsmakers are adjusting.