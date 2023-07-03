Four Players Who Could Be Great Additions to the Home Run Derby

🚨 Pete Alonso announces that he will be participating in the 2023 Home Run Derby 🚨



(via @ESPN)

Shohei Ohtani – DH/RHP (Angels)

This one is a complete no-brainer. One of the best players on the entire planet, Ohtani does it all on both sides of the ball. The lefty batter currently leads the league with 31 home runs and has the longest home run on the season at 493 feet. The Japanese product also boasts a 93.9-MPH average exit velocity.

Ohtani leads the Angels in pretty much every offensive statistical category, and as a pending free agent this offseason, he has been one of the most-watched players this year.

Having Ohtani compete in the derby would be an absolute treat considering how he can mash the ball. He’s no stranger to the tournament, having participated back in 2021 (he was eliminated in the first round after a slugfest with Juan Soto).

While he hasn’t publicly said whether he is in or out, it wouldn’t be surprising if he decides not to participate, given his critical role with the Angels and that he might like to take some additional time off (other than participating in the All-Star Game) rather than try and hit more dingers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. – RF (Braves)

Acuña has been one of the most prolific hitters in the league since his debut back in 2018, boasting 141 knocks in that time. He currently has 21 home runs on the year and sits eighth in the league in that category as well. The righty batter has been demolishing the baseball as of late (five home runs in his last seven games).

Acuña also leads the National League in slugging, with a .600 SLG on the year to go with his 1.011 OPS and 168 OPS+, both of which also lead the NL.