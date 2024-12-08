Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Tanner Scott

The Cubs are another team that was in the thick of things this past season but came up just short in the playoff hunt. They already have a promising back-end consisting of Porter Hodge, Nate Pearson and Tyson Miller, but all three of them are right-handed pitchers.

In fact, the only lefty projected to make the Cubs’ Opening Day roster is Rob Zastryzny, who will be 33 in March and has never thrown over 20.2 innings at the big-league level.

In nearly every major category this past year, Cubs relievers were right in the middle of the pack. They didn’t strike out a ton of batters, they were “just okay” in the run prevention department and they also struggled with walks. When filtering to only left-handed relievers, they were 25th in both walk rate and FIP. Scott would help boost these numbers.

The Cubs have been trying to chase after that 2016 magic for years now. Their offense has a ton of potential but there’s room for improvements on the pitching staff. With Matthew Boyd already having been signed to a deal that’ll help them shore up their starting-five, it’s time to turn the attention to a shutdown lefty reliever and there’s a great one up for grabs right now.

With the Yankees, Scott has the makings of Andrew Miller 2.0. Miller posted a 1.77 ERA through 104 outings as a Yankee, striking out nearly 15 batters per nine innings and being one of the most dominant relief pitchers in the game. Scott’s close to there already, so his addition would bring back a ton of memories for followers of the Yankees.

Coming off of a year in which they came up just short in the World Series, the Yankees are looking to make either one Juan Soto-sized splash, or multiple splashes that are just below the “Soto tier.” As is the case in every other winter, they’ve got the cash and track record of putting winning clubs out on the field to lure basically any player they want on the open market.