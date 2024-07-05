Three Royals Trade Targets to Fill Their Need at Closer

The bullpen lacks the strikeout numbers that they’ll need to continue a run to the postseason. Royals relievers are tied for fifth in the league in groundball-percentage, but they’re also just 16th in LOB%, meaning they need some help keeping inherited baserunners from scoring.

The Royals Need A Closer

Right-hander James McArthur has 15 saves for the Royals this year, 11 more than anyone else in their bullpen. He’s built off a decent rookie showing last year with an impressive switch to reliever this year, but he doesn’t give the club the established closer they need.

McArthur, a 6-foot-7 behemoth of a hurler, has a 4.08 ERA and 105 ERA+ through 33 outings and 35.1 innings of work. He’s only striking out 7.1 batters per nine innings and has done a solid job of limiting baserunners, but the need for some experience is clear.

In the 2023-2024 offseason, the Royals went out and acquired a ton of relief-pitching help. Chris Stratton, Will Smith, Sam Long, Nick Anderson and John Schreiber were all brought in. Of that group, Smith has easily the longest track record. He’s had a hard time getting going this year, though, and likely can’t be relied upon to close out high-stakes games.

So that brings us to the punchline here. The Royals need a closer. Without an internal option, they should turn their attention to the trade market. While there aren’t a ton of high-end names out there, there are a few that fit the bill of low-cost, high-impact options. Let’s check them out.

3 Royals Trade Targets That Could Fill Their Need

Estevez, a pending free agent, has been closing out games for the Angels for the past two years and has turned himself into a solid closer. Since the Angels are going nowhere anytime soon, he’s likely to be on the move at this year’s deadline.