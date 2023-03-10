Conversations With the Dodgers at Spring Training

Dodgers prospect James Outman just crushed a home run to right field!



Put this man on the roster. pic.twitter.com/PZcxF1IMQD — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) March 5, 2023

I spoke with Outman about his swing and asked if he’s making any adjustments this spring as he faces MLB pitching. He told me, “Honestly, no swing adjustments. [I’m] just trying to be myself, be aggressive, and let my athleticism take over,” which is really impressive confidence from a young hitter. He knows that his swing can produce at a high level and clearly is more focused on just working hard and continuing to prepare with the swing he utilizes now.

We continued to discuss who in the clubhouse has been a source of knowledge for him in spring training, and without hesitation, he told me, Jason Heyward. He talked about how Heyward has helped with every aspect of his game and is one of the veterans that “always gives the younger guys the time of day” and wants to help. Heyward has been around the league for a while, and it seems like he’s already made a huge impact in the limited time he’s spent with the Dodgers. He may actually be in direct competition with Outman but has made an effort to help nonetheless.

One of the other things Outman touched on was that he thinks there’s a lot of talent on this roster, and his goal is to be someone that can do whatever job he’s asked to do whenever he’s asked to do so. He appears minimally focused on his own personal goals and primarily focused on helping the team win, whether it be with his defense, speed, hitting, or anything else.

He was very impressive in the two games I watched as well, as he homered against the Royals and nearly did so again when he tripled off the wall against the White Sox. Outman has been nothing but impressive this spring and has a strong chance of making this roster as a bench bat, at the very least. I have high expectations and think that Outman has the chance to elevate this outfield.

Dustin May

I wrote about Dustin May already this offseason as one of the top bounce-back pitching candidates heading into the season. He’s an ultra-talented pitcher, and the biggest hurdle for him remains his health.

May showed in 2020 and 2021 that he can be a truly elite starting pitcher in this league, but he just hasn’t had the time to put it all together due to injuries. He features upper-90s velocity and one of the best curveballs in all of baseball.