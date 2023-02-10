2023 Underrated Players: Bounce Back Pitchers

Giolito doesn’t have the profile of a shutdown pitcher who can simply control games. His stuff isn’t top notch and his velocity is not enough to blow by hitters, but he has pitchability that allowed him to succeed and find his style in this league. Everything came crashing down for him in 2022, though, when his issues that had previously been noticeable but minor became massive issues. Giolito’s velocity on his fastball was down to where it was in his rookie season, and his location all around was poor. His changeup did not work as it had in the past, and without as much power on his fastball, hitters began to wait on the mislocated changeups. His strikeout rate fell all the way to 25.4%, and he allowed the highest hard-hit rate of his career at 39.0%, which was 5% higher than the previous year.

There appeared to be some form of an arm issue with Giolito at times during the season, and his confidence was certainly lower than ever. He looked visibly upset during numerous games I watched him throw and much more like the 2018 version of himself than the All-Star pitcher he had become. Due to his style of pitching and his lack of high-movement offerings, I’m not sure if I see Giolito returning to elite form. However, I think he’s a lot better than he pitched last season. With a contract year coming up, I think Gio will be working as hard as ever to fix his mechanics in order to maximize the offerings he possesses. I see him as much more of a late-three’s ERA type of pitcher than one with an ERA close to five. I expect to see him return to a quality starting option at the very least next year.

Lance McCullers: Houston Astros SP

Here’s our first arm that actually didn’t have a bad 2022 season by the numbers. Unfortunately for McCullers, he just wasn’t available most of the season. He’s been one of the mainstays of the Astros’ rotation during their dominant six-year run. The only real issue with McCullers is his availability, as he’s dealt with a variety of elbow, back, shoulder, and forearm issues over the past five years. He missed all of 2019 and then missed most of this past season as well.

The reason I chose to highlight McCullers here is because of the value he can provide with a fully healthy season. If he can remain consistent and healthy, the loss of Justin Verlander will be felt even less for Houston. McCullers’ biggest on-field issue has always been walking batters, and that didn’t change in his limited starts this year. However, he actually improved in several other areas in a limited sample in which he posted a 2.27 ERA as well as the second-lowest barrel rate and hard-hit rate of his career. I’m not putting too much stock into his metrics over eight games, but he looked good and could take his game to the next level with some good health luck.

His movement was even better than it had been in the past, as both his curveball and changeup featured more inches of movement than they had before. Lance added a slider to pair with his elite curveball in 2021, and they both looked very strong this past season as he used one of the two on over 50% of his pitches thrown. Given his command issues, McCullers is unlikely to produce the numbers he did in eight games over a full season, but his stuff makes it a possibility. There’s a world where he can rein in the control and become one of the top 20 arms in the game.