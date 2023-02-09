Four Moves That Should Happen Before Spring Training

It’s never too late to get better, and you never know the difference a late addition can make on a roster, whether it be for depth purposes or a new starter at a given position. Let’s get into four moves I think should be made as soon as possible.

The Dodgers Bolster Their Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers have consistently been one of, if not the favorite for the World Series over the past five years. However, they’ve got more holes this year than they’ve had the past few seasons, and they haven’t done quite enough this winter to keep up with the moves of many other teams in the National League. They were knocked out last season by their rival Padres, and San Diego spent $280 million on Xander Bogaerts and will get Fernando Tatis Jr. back in late April.

One of the most glaring issues with the Dodgers is in the outfield. They obviously have one of the best players in baseball in Mookie Betts, but their other two spots are set to be a combination of Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, and James Outman. While all three of these players have the ability to be productive, none are surefire starters.

Taylor is best suited to be a versatile Swiss Army knife, and while he can start in the outfield, it doesn’t maximize his talent. Thompson was very solid last year, but I’m not sure the career journeyman can replicate that. Outman is a young and talented player, but it’s hard for a team with aspirations like the Dodgers’ to rely on a rookie.

The Dodgers have ample resources to continue filling out this roster, and even though they believe in their young talent, it may be smart to add some veteran depth. This leads me to think the Dodgers should sign Jurickson Profar.

He’s possibly the best offensive player still available, and he’s coming off of a strong season in which he played primarily outfield. Furthermore, this move would take someone who helped the Padres last year and put him in Dodger blue to help stop San Diego.