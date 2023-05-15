How the Orioles Can Join the Top Contenders

The two bright spots in the rotation to this point have been Tyler Wells and Grayson Rodriguez. You can see that Rodriguez has a 5.08 ERA, but that is inflated due to a particularly bad start against the Royals. If you take away his start against the Royals, where he gave up six runs, he would have an ERA under four.

Tyler Wells, on the other hand, has been the best arm in the rotation for the Orioles this year. The 2021 Rule 5 draftee has taken steps to get better each year. He throws a lot of strikes and avoids walks. So far, he has found success using that formula.

Currently, there are three more guys in Triple-A who could come up and make starts. If Kremer or Bradish fail to turn things around, DL Hall could come up and give the team a boost. He is coming off a start where he threw six innings while giving up only two runs and striking out nine. Irvin also seems to slowly be getting back to being his old self and could come back up into the rotation soon.

John Means is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but the Orioles are eying a return for him around mid-July. With a career 3.81 ERA, Means will be welcomed back with open arms and should slot right in as the best starter in the rotation.

Playoff Rotations

In baseball, it is well known that it is very difficult to win in the postseason without a strong rotation. Right now, I think most people view the Orioles as a potential playoff team but not a real threat to win the American League. The Orioles’ current starting rotation ranks 18th in baseball with an ERA just under five, and that is not going to get the job done.

For the Orioles fans that are in the camp of leaving the team as is and are against trading for pitching, let’s run through some recent World Series rotations. Last season, Houston’s rotation had the lowest ERA in baseball, and the Phillies were 14th with an ERA under four. In 2021, Houston was ranked fifth in ERA, and the Braves were seventh. Ignoring the shortened 2020 season, in 2019 Houston ranked third, and the World Champion Nationals were second in ERA. Finally, in 2018 the Dodgers ranked second, and the Red Sox were eighth. I think you can see what I am getting at.