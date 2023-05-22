MLB Best Bets May 22, 2023

Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ 6:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Dane Dunning vs. Luis Ortiz

If you’ve been following along since the beginning of the MLB season, then you know the Rangers were on my “no bet” list for a while. I’m making an exception today and giving the Rangers a chance to redeem themselves. I like them in this matchup against Pittsburgh.

Texas comes into this game on a three-game winning streak, while the Pirates have lost two straight. Dane Dunning takes the mound and has had a resurgence this season. Dunning is about to make his fourth start of the season and has only given up three runs combined over his last three outings.

Dunning’s 1.69 ERA is impressive, and having six pitches in his arsenal is going to make it tough on Pirates hitters. Opponents are batting under .200 on four of his pitches, and his movement is up on all his pitches compared to last year. His .225 WOBA ranks in the top 4% of the league, and he’s facing a Pirates team that’s struggling offensively.

Luis Ortiz has not pitched well to start his big league career. The right-hander lost his first two starts to the Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers. He’s facing a Rangers team that scored 31 runs this past weekend, and they are batting .272 as a team.

Texas is the hotter team, and they fare well on the road with a 13-9 record. The Rangers opened as a -110 road favorite and have now been steamed up closer to -140. I’ll take the better team with the line movement in their favor.