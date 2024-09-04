Latest MLB World Series Odds in Final Month of Regular Season
We have hit the stretch of the MLB season, as teams fight it out to make the playoffs. Who has the best odds to win it all once we get there?
The calendar has flipped to September, the final month of the 2024 regular season. With that, let’s take a look at the World Series odds of the 12 teams currently in playoff position.
Latest World Series Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: +320
With Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández, the Dodgers have as much offensive firepower as any team in the sport.
The question is whether they will have the starting pitching to compete in October. Clayton Kershaw recently joined a crowded IL, which also includes Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, among others. Given that both Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler have struggled when they’ve been healthy this year, it’s fair to be skeptical of Dave Roberts’ pitching staff.
Speaking of Roberts, you do wonder if he’ll survive if the Dodgers have another disappointing postseason.
New York Yankees: +500
The one-two punch of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto is reminiscent of Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent when the San Francisco Giants won the NL pennant in 2002. Judge is the most dangerous hitter on the planet, and Soto isn’t far behind.
Aaron Boone’s squad, though, is a top-heavy one. Granted, the top is insane, particularly if the 1.93 ERA Gerrit Cole posted over five starts in August is indicative of what’s to come from the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. But there’s not a ton of margin for the top three guys not to be perfect.
The Yankees are looking to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2009, which is a lifetime for the most successful franchise in MLB history.
Philadelphia Phillies: +500
With the starting rotation quartet of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez paired with the bullpen duo of Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez, Philadelphia’s pitching is set up about as well as anyone.
Manager Rob Thomson’s offense needs to hit their stride again in the final month, though. While Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto have both rebounded from disappointing first halves, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber combined to hit just 10 total home runs in August. Harper acknowledged last week that he’s playing banged up.
The Phillies have an offense that can go blow-for-blow with anyone in terms of hitting home runs. But what they do in the games where multiple home runs aren’t hit will likely determine whether they can get over the hump and win a World Series after deep runs in each of the last two seasons.
Baltimore Orioles: +750
While the Orioles remain neck-and-neck with the Yankees in the AL East race, their stock has decreased in value recently given concerns surrounding their pitching.
It’s hard to feel great about their bullpen. Craig Kimbrel has a history of running out of gas in the postseason, and has a 7.43 ERA since the All-Star Break. Gregory Soto has been a disaster so far. Seranthony Domínguez has been a nice pickup, but can he Keegan Aiken and Yennier Cano be the back of a World Series bullpen?
Meanwhile, the starting rotation has lost Kyle Bradish and John Means for the season, with right lat discomfort continuing to sideline Grayson Rodriguez.
Even if it’s likely that Corbin Burnes will get back on track after posting a 7.36 ERA in August, there’s Zach Efin (who himself is hardly an ironman) and a lot of question marks behind the ace in the rotation.
With Anthony Santander having a career year, a lineup that also includes Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman definitely has the firepower to win a World Series. But general manager Mike Elias may not have added enough pitching to take advantage of a shot to win it all this year.
Houston Astros: +900
At one point this season, it looked like it would be wise for the Astros to be trade deadline sellers. But here they are in September, with more than a five-game cushion in the AL West. Love them or hate them, you can’t count out the Astros.
If Kyle Tucker returns from a shin fracture that’s sidelined him since early June, the Astros could have a pretty formidable lineup with Yordan Álvarez, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve. Álvarez has been scalding hot in the second half, with a 1.118 OPS since the All-Star Break.
Yusei Kikuchi has pitched well since being acquired for the Astros, though the ability of this team to make one final postseason push as a group might depend on whether 41-year-old Justin Verlander has one last gasp in him.
Atlanta Braves: +1600
After losing three of four to the Phillies last weekend, the Braves’ streak of six consecutive NL East titles appears to be in serious danger. Frankly, it’s amazing that Brian Snitker’s squad is even still in contention given that they are currently without Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley, with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider long since lost for the season.
But while Atlanta will have to hold off the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs for the final Wild Card spot in the NL, their starting pitching might be set up better to compete in the postseason this year than the two prior.
If Chris Sale, Max Fried and Reynaldo López are healthy, taking that starting trio into a short series would be pretty impressive. Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach would be a pretty good No. 4 starter in a longer series.
It may be that there’s too much working against the Braves this year. But if they often seem to underwhelm when they have expectations entering the postseason, maybe a lower profile will help the Braves this time around.
Cleveland Guardians: +1600
With the emergence of Johnkensy Noel to a lineup that also includes José Ramírez, Steven Kwan and Josh Naylor all having big years, the Guardians have enough firepower to win in the postseason.
Cleveland has, by far, the best bullpen in the sport. Closer Emmanuel Clase could be a top-five finisher in AL Cy Young Award voting. Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis and Tim Herrin are all having tremendous seasons as well.
What might be the undoing of manager Stephen Vogt’s team in October is the starting rotation. The two best starters for the Guardians this year have been Tanner Bibee and Ben Lively.
After that, there are significant questions marks. The Guardians are likely to have the inferior starting pitcher in any playoff game they appear in.
San Diego Padres: +1600
Since the All-Star Break, the Padres are tied for the best record in baseball at 28-12. That makes it that much scarier that Fernando Tatis Jr. is back and Yu Darvish could still return before the postseason.
Tatis rejoined a lineup where Manny Machado (.894 OPS) has been red-hot since the All-Star Break, Jurickson Profar is having a career year and Luis Arráez is on track to win his third consecutive batting title.
Assuming Darvish returns, him Dylan Cease, Michael King and Joe Musgrove could form a pretty formidable postseason rotation. That’s scary considering Jason Adam, Tanner Scott and Robert Suarez have formed a pretty dominant trio at the back end of Mike Schildt’s bullpen.
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1800
You know how we mentioned that the Padres are tied for the best record in baseball since the All-Star Break? Well, they’re tied with the division-rival Diamondbacks, who they would play in a best-of-three Wild Card series if the regular season ended today.
As the Snakes wait to get Christian Walker back from a left oblique strain, the rest of their lineup is coming along nicely. Rookie catcher Adian Del Castillo has been a revelation since his call-up. Jake McCarthy has an .890 OPS since the All-Star Break. Corbin Carroll appears to have broken out of his sophomore slump, as he has a 1.014 OPS in the second half, after posting just a .635 mark before the Midsummer Classic.
The biggest question will be whether Arizona’s rotation gets hot and stays healthy. In theory, a rotation of Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodríguez could be one of the best in the playoffs, although all four struggled in August.
Milwaukee Brewers: +1800
The Brewers have outplayed expectations all season, and not by just a little. First-year skipper Pat Murphy is going to run away win NL Manager of the Year, as the Brewers are going to win a division title despite being without Brandon Woodruff for the whole year, along with Devin Williams and Christian Yelich for large chunks of the season.
But will some combination of Freddy Peralta, Colin Rea, Aaron Civale, Frankie Montas and Tobias Myers be enough to win in the postseason?
Like the Guardians, the Brewers should have enough to win offensively in the postseason, especially given that rookie Jackson Chourio is hitting .335 since the All-Star Break. They also have an elite bullpen with the aforementioned Williams, Trevor Megill, Jared Koenig and Bryan Hudson. The starting rotation is where the biggest questions are.
Minnesota Twins: +1800
It feels like the Twins have flown under the radar more than any team in the postseason picture this year. That’s probably due in large part to the fact that they’ve lost 10 consecutive postseason series dating back to 2002. But all it takes is one series win to open up the floodgates.
Also of concern regarding the Twins: Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton are currently on the 10-day IL, while Royce Lewis has been limited to just 58 games this season. There are legitimate questions about whether the three best players on the team are going to be available.
Pablo López has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since the All-Star Break, with a 1.92 ERA over eight starts. He and Bailey Ober could be a strong one-two punch in a short playoff series, though it’s unclear if they have enough starting pitching depth to make a deep run.
Kansas City Royals: +2200
The Royals may currently be the last team in the AL playoff picture, but you could definitely argue that if Matt Quatraro’s club gets in, they’ll be more dangerous than some of the teams above them.
Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo would be by far the best one-two punch among AL teams, and Brady Singer and Michael Wacha give them additional depth as the postseason goes along. Lucas Erceg has been a strong pickup at the back of Kansas City’s bullpen as well.
Offensively, the Royals may be top-heavy, but Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the top five players in the sport currently and Salvador Perez continues to be one of the top hitting catchers. The recent additions of Tommy Pham and Paul DeJong have also added some additional veteran depth to the lineup.