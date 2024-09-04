Latest MLB World Series Odds in Final Month of Regular Season

The calendar has flipped to September, the final month of the 2024 regular season. With that, let’s take a look at the World Series odds of the 12 teams currently in playoff position.

Latest World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +320

With Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández, the Dodgers have as much offensive firepower as any team in the sport.

The question is whether they will have the starting pitching to compete in October. Clayton Kershaw recently joined a crowded IL, which also includes Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, among others. Given that both Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler have struggled when they’ve been healthy this year, it’s fair to be skeptical of Dave Roberts’ pitching staff.