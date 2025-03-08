Spring Training Standouts: Buy or Sell the Surging Card Market

With Spring Training in full swing and the baseball card market making moves, we’ll look at some players whose prices have seen movement given their play so far in the past few weeks. Will these guys finally become hobby darlings or is it a flash in the pan?

Curtis Mead – Tampa Bay Rays

Mead is largely overshadowed by fellow 2024 rookie shield holder Junior Caminero, but he has been nothing short of amazing these first two weeks. Mead’s currently hitting .778 with an OPS of 1.810. I know it’s not sustainable but something that definitely has collectors’ attention.

You could have bought his 2022 Bowman 1st Chrome Auto in a PSA 10 back in December, you could have gotten it for as low as $14.52. With some recent sales reaching almost $100, it’s quite the uptick but play it cautiously as he doesn’t have a clear path to playing time with Caminero likely playing 3B and Brandon Lowe entrenched at 2B.

Michael Busch – Chicago Cubs

Busch was a chase early in 2019 Bowman Draft, but with the Dodgers’ talent it was tough for him to finally breakthrough until 2023 with some less than stellar results. He flourished last season after a trade to Chicago and is picking up right where he left off hitting .440 with an OPS of 1.220 while driving in 9 runs so far.