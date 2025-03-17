Buy or Sell: Spring Training Stats Standouts

Gavin Sheets – San Diego Padres

Spring Stats: .310/.341/.786, 6 HR

Going from the White Sox to literally any other organization has to be good for the mental side of things. Sheets is getting a fresh start and has already made some changes. His batting stance is a bit more upright with fewer movements and a simplified operation. Sheets already has two home runs off of lefties this spring which matches his career total.

San Diego has at-bats for the taking and Sheets is cruising toward winning some playing time. He’s impacting the baseball more than ever and has already hit 10 balls over 100 mph. Tapping into more power is what will add value to his game and so far that is exactly what we are seeing.

Gavin Williams – Cleveland Guardians

Spring Stats: 1.13 ERA, 0.92 FIP, 18 K/9

Gavin Williams is a former top prospect with a 4.04 ERA and 3.86 FIP through his first 32 starts in the majors, so putting him on this list might be cheating. However, I think what we are seeing this spring changes him from a guy in the Guardians rotation to a bona fide No. 2.

We are seeing swing and miss numbers that replicate his minor league years where he was comfortably striking out 12 per nine while also having plus command. It’s not a coincidence he’s amongst the leaders in whiff% this spring, his stuff is that good. I trust the Guardians organization as much as any and their lack of moves for the rotation only emphasizes their belief in the 25-year-old.

Curtis Mead – Tampa Bay Rays

Spring Stats: .576/.641/.697, 1 HR

Speaking of organization I trust with in-house evaluations, the Rays have another breakout candidate on their hands. Instead of trading the former top 50 prospect, the Rays have let him develop in the minors and it’s looking like that will pay off. Mead has attacked the baseball all spring popping a couple 110 mph exit velos while showing great bat control.

He’s not just finding results in one way, either. Mead has sprayed the ball all over the field finding hits everywhere. He’ll need to lift the ball more, but his high contact rates translates well to the next level. I see enough holes or questions with this Rays lineup to see a path where Mead can carve out plenty of playing time.