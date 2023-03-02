Prospects That Can Reap the Rewards of Teammates in the WBC

Painter vaulted up prospect rankings last season with the dominant 2022, to the point where he is already competing for a spot in the starting rotation at the young age of 19 years old.

19-year-old Andrew Painter picks up his first K on a cutter in his Spring Training debut for the @Phillies.



MLB's No. 1 pitching prospect averaged 96.8 mph on his 19 fastballs, topping out at 99.

With four above-average pitches, Painter will get all the extra looks we didn’t even think was possible with Ranger Suarez leaving camp soon. He’s already showing flashes of his elite arsenal from his very first outing in spring.

The Phillies are competing to make it back to the World Series and, if they are serious about it, holding back this talented right-hander because of his age would be a disservice.

San Diego Padres:

Jackson Merrill – SS

The Padres are another team where it is hard to find a spot for a young prospect to make an impact at some point in this season. However, if Jackson Merrill is able to have a strong spring training, and the Padres make good on the rumors surrounding trading Kim for starting pitching, Merril could make a case to be the player to get the chance to step into a role.

Easy as 1-2-3!



Top @Padres prospect Jackson Merrill goes 3-for-3 to kick off Cactus League action.

San Diego is not a stranger to aggressive promotions with their young players, as they showed last season with CJ Abrams making the Opening Day roster after Fernando Tatis Jr. went down with his injury. Merrill has all the tools that project for him to be an above-average everyday major leaguer when he does make his debut.

Last season was a struggle when it came to staying on the field, but that did not stop him from producing when he was penciled into the starting lineup. With many parts of the Padres infield departing soon, Merrill will get the chance to prove he can stay healthy and produce on the big stage.

San Francisco Giants:

Luis Matos – OF

Luis Matos is a prospect who has opened some eyes since he arrived at the Spring Training site, and that was definitely needed after 2022.

After making an adjustment to his stance from last year, Matos looks to take the opportunity presented by the departure of Joc Pederson and prove his prospect status once again. Prior to 2022, Matos was highly-regarded as one of the best outfield prospects in the game. After missing 2020 due to the COVID shutdown, but picked up where he left off, slashing .313/.358/.494 as a 19-year old in A ball.

Here's CF prospect Luis Matos making a stellar diving catch in today's Giants win:

Now at 21, Matos can look to take the new plate approach into Spring and provide an aging Giants roster with a nice injection of youth and give the Giant faithful some optimism for this team going forward.

St. Louis Cardinals:

Jordan Walker – OF

It took a whole half inning for Jordan Walker to showcase his immense upside.

One of the most powerful prospects in the game just smoked this one!

The talent that Walker possesses speaks for itself. There’s a slew of players bolting spring camp for the WBC on this Cardinals roster and, what may have seemed like a long shot with the logjam of players in this lineup, Walker could break camp with the Major League team in a starting role with the Cardinals.

He took the assignment of learning an outfield position without any fuss, knowing that playing third base wasn’t likely going to happen anytime soon with Nolan Arenado locked into that spot. Look for Jordan Walker to play a significant role for this team from the early parts of this season.

Tampa Bay Rays:

Curtis Mead – 3B/2B

Am I saving the best for last? Possibly.

Like many here at Just Baseball, I cannot get enough of Curtis Mead. At this point, it should be a lock for him to make the Major League team, but the Rays are going to Ray.

Mead has been able to produce successfully at every level he has been at. All while playing multiple positions around the field at an above-average level. While he might not possess the flashy power that many fans hope for, Mead is a scrappy player that is going to give productive ABs every time he is at the plate.

With the way the Rays are able to produce talent through their minor leagues, it should come as no surprise that Mead will be just another success story. Isaac Parades should not prevent Tampa from allowing Mead to be their starting third baseman on Opening Day, but his leaving for the WBC should make the decision even easier.

The start of spring training gets everyone excited for the start of baseball. Combine that with the WBC and baseball fans are in heaven. However, that shouldn’t deter you from paying attention to the young players that are going to highlight Major League rosters in the near future. Be sure to keep your eyes on these players as they get their chance to prove themselves across the league.