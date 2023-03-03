Spring Training Notes: March 2nd

Over the course of the next four days, I’m attending six spring training games, where I’ll be filming videos and taking notes on various topics. I decided the best way to share the information I gather is simply by creating rundowns every night of what I saw throughout the day.

My aim is to focus on prospects, key positional battles, and players suiting up for new teams. I will also obviously talk about the superstars everyone wants to hear about. These notes won’t be super in-depth, but I encourage you to check out my daily posts on Twitter, and you can also find many clips of mine on the Just Baseball Twitter account.

Today’s game I attended was between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. Both of these teams have high expectations for the 2023 season following playoff appearances last year and big moves made in the offseason. I was able to watch a little bit of practice before the game and got the chance to talk briefly with a few prospects as well.

Let’s get into my key takeaways.