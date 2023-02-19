Pulling the Thread: Bryce Miller Could Be the Best the Mariners Have to Offer

Fastball

Miller’s fastball is an offering that sits around 96 MPH but touches the upper-90’s on a regular basis. It also has high spin along with good vertical movement, making it a weapon all around the zone.

From velocity to spin, this pitch is a very good one. It has life through the zone and he commands it well, particularly to the arm side. However, when he’s on, Miller turns into Picasso with this fastball. He paints corner after corner. He will throw it early and often, and he uses it well to set up his slider running away from right-handed hitters. This is by far Miller’s best pitch, and it will likely be an offering he lives and dies by at the highest level.

It doesn’t just play to the corners. Miller can take advantage of the pitch’s ride to find success at the top of the zone, too.

What makes this offering so lethal is not only the velocity, but also that it’s highly optimized to maximize its effectiveness. It gets plus or better ride through the zone, which helps it play in the upper third. There’s also just enough run the help it avoid barrels.

Two important notes about this pitch:



1) Per the broadcast it registered at 97 MPH



2) Per the broadcast Miller’s high school mascot was the Unicorns. This is enough to push him far up rankings, for me. pic.twitter.com/MykNWMp9pR — Trevor Hooth (@HoothTrevor) November 19, 2022

Breaking Balls

The main secondaries Miller uses, especially against righties, are two different breaking balls. One generates gyro movement in the mid-to-upper-80’s; the other generates more sweep. Movement is not the issue as of right now. Consistency in command is what holds these offerings back more than anything.

Miller can generate whiffs with these breaking balls against righties. He likes to run them off the plate against same-handed hitters, whether that be belt-high sweeping off the plate or lower in the zone where the gyro plays a bit more. There is enough movement so that he could potentially backfoot lefties with the breaking ball, but this isn’t something he does much.