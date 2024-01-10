Six Fun Trades Between Rivals That Make Each Division Better

NL Central

The other central division is nearly as wide open, excluding the Pittsburgh Pirates, of course. Both the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds have made their own aggressive moves in free agency.

As for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, the pair have been stagnant in determining their goals for 2024. Each club appears destined to go in the opposite direction from 2023 and this deal would certify that prediction.

Milwaukee Brewers trade: RHP Corbin Burnes

Chicago Cubs trade: RHP Javier Assad, OF Kevin Alcántara and INF David Bote

This may seem like the least likely deal of the bunch, until you consider how desperate the Cubs are for making a move and how wise the Brewers can be when it comes to maximizing their assets on the trade market. Yes, Milwaukee has already lost Craig Counsell to Chicago earlier in the offseason, but this move would actually come with some compensation.

Even with Bob Nightengale reporting that most teams around MLB expect the Brewers to hold onto their ace before re-evaluating the market at the trade deadline, it’s possible the right offer simply becomes too good to reject.

Brewers would gain a replacement for Corbin Burnes in Javier Assad, who was worth 2.3 bWAR during his first full season in 2023 thanks to a 3.05 ERA over 109.1 innings. So long as the Cubs cover the remaining $5.5 million on the money owed to David Bote, a once promising infielder signed to a guarantee contract of $15 million after only two years, Milwaukee would have a utility infielder to compete with their current options.

The biggest chip for the Brewers in this deal is Kevin Alcántara. Since being acquired from the Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo trade, the 21-year-old has slowly moved up top prospect rankings to become one of the top 100 in the game. The 6’6” outfielder has the potential to stick in center as he moves through the minors. He hit 12 home runs at High-A in 2023 before slugging one at Double-A over five games at the end of the season.