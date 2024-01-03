Next Steps for the Blue Jays: Sign a Bat, Bring Back Jordan Hicks

If the Toronto Blue Jays have one clear need this offseason, it is a solid bat or two to round out the lineup. While the team retained Kevin Kiermaier for another campaign and signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa for two years, neither are bat-type first players. Considering the Jays are currently without Matt Chapman and Brandon Belt heading into next season, there is a need for some power bat additions before Spring Training rolls around.

The Blue Jays still have numerous options available, such as Rhys Hoskins, Joey Votto, Jorge Soler, and Cody Bellinger (for those dreaming big). The Jays will likely head into the new season with at least one free agent bat added to the lineup, potentially two. This would bolster an offense that already features George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Yet while offense is the clear need for the club right now, there should be at least one pitcher the front office keeps on their radar as the winter continues.

Jordan Hicks Belongs on the Blue Jays’ Radar

Reliever Jordan Hicks finished out the 2023 season with the Jays after Toronto acquired him at the trade deadline in exchange for a pair of pitching prospects.