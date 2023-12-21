When Will the Chicago Cubs Make a Big Move in Free Agency?

Jordan Montgomery, 91mph Sinker and 80mph Curveball, Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/BsYrNQtBCx — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 16, 2023

Montgomery would be an excellent one-two punch with Steele and would stabilize a rotation for years to come. Chicago would be comfortable giving him a long term deal as his style of pitching should age well. I like the fit as a pitcher who produces a lot of groundballs landing with the Cubs who have a top notch defensive infield.

Third Base

Nick Madrigal at third should not even remotely be in the plans for 2024. If the Cubs land on Wisdom and Morel at third, so be it. However, I think they are going to look to upgrade. Maybe they go the trade route, but that gets costly quickly. Going out and getting someone like Isaac Paredes will not be cheap.

Instead, the Cubs pivot and sign Matt Chapman. Now, before we go much further, I personally do not think Chapman is some can’t miss, high level free agent. You can even argue he’s not enough of an upgrade from Wisdom to justify the contract. He brings power and an elite glove, which is the difference maker for me.

Chicago has valued defense and the opportunity to get one of the best gloves at third might be tough for them to pass up. I will note, Chapman’s power dipped hitting only 17 home runs but his 93.4 mph exit velocity, 17% barrel rate, and .457 xSLG points toward more power.

First Base

Last year the Cubs tried Eric Hosmer, Trey Mancini, and Matt Mervis at first. All were brutal, and Patrick Wisdom as the starter leaves much to be desired. Of course, how the Cubs view Mervis will ultimately determine what they will do at first, but I think it is time they bring in a more proven bat.

Welcome aboard, Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins has hit 25 or more home runs in each of the past four full seasons. Coming off an injury that robbed him of his 2023 season, Hoskins could look to take a shorter deal and hit free agency again once healthy. Chicago really could be a player in his market for a short term, or longer term deal making Mervis a trade candidate.