Five Things the Cubs Must Do To Become Contenders in 2025

Few teams have been as confusing in recent years as the Chicago Cubs. After pulling the plug and trading off their World Series core in 2021, the Cubs did not spiral into a traditional rebuild, instead opting to sign veterans and attempt to compete.

The result has been the no man’s land in between good and bad, settling in that grey area. Although they did not bottom out and build back through the draft, the Cubs have managed to construct a good farm system with pieces to be excited about while also adding proven pieces. However, it has not resulted in the playoffs, at least not yet.

Each offseason, the Cubs have continued to add and even invested heavily in Craig Counsell as their manager. With all signs pointing towards more additions, this upcoming winter is a crucial one in Chicago.

If next year is another ho-hum season, talks of a roster shake-up will only become louder. Today I am going to take a stab at identifying a few important decisions the Cubs need to make to return to the postseason in 2025.