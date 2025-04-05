Shota Imanaga Keeps Dealing At the Top of the Cubs’ Rotation

It was just another day where Imanaga gave the fans a pitching performance to admire. And when he walked off the mound in the top of the eighth, the 40,244 in attendance awarded him with a standing ovation.

“I think I previously said here, the roar of the crowd, I wanted to turn that into my alarm, that way I can get up right away,” Imanaga said via interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “But that was a big mistake. I feel like, if I did that, I would show up to the field late, because I’d want to continue to listen to the roar of the crowd.”

Imanaga didn’t find himself in much trouble Friday afternoon. The lone blemish came when Padres catcher Martín Maldonado laced a solo homer to left field in the third inning.

He did have some help along the way. Pete Crow-Armstrong made a big catch in the second — hitting the brick, ivy-less wall afterward — to keep San Diego shortstop Xander Bogaerts out of scoring position. A 6-2-5 rundown of Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth in the fifth kept another run off the board.

Outside of that, it was a pretty smooth day for the 31-year-old southpaw.

“He was fantastic,” Ian Happ said. “He filled up the zone, did a really good job of throwing strikes and not giving them any free passes. Making them hit the baseball on a day like today is really tough. Commands the ball really well, pitched around the guys that he had to and just a lot of weak contact, and that’s who he is.”