Chicago Cubs Set 2025 Opening Day Roster

But that’s a discussion for another time. Right now, it’s time to take a look at who Cubs manager Craig Counsell selected for the 26-man Opening Day roster.

Catchers (2): Miguel Amaya, Carson Kelly

This position group shaped up as expected.

It took Miguel Amaya a while to get going at the plate last year, but after a quick benching in early July, he posted a .799 OPS from July 7 on. Even through the struggles, Cubs pitchers praised Amaya’s work behind the plate as a game caller and game manager. Finding more consistency in 2025 will be key to continuing his development.

With Carson Kelly‘s addition this offseason, the idea is for him and Amaya to work as a tandem. Even though Amaya gets the Opening Day start, considering the demands of the catching position, it’s likely the duo will split playing time. The hope is that’ll keep the two catchers fresh, available and productive throughout the year.

The catching group’s production was near the bottom of the league for a large portion of 2024. As long as Amaya can carry his improvements from the second half into 2025, the pairing with Kelly could certainly prove to be more reliable.

Reese McGuire is on the taxi squad in Japan as the emergency catcher.