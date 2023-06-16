MLB Best Bets June 16, 2023

Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Diego Padres @ 9:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Shane McClanahan vs. Yu Darvish

This is the interleague matchup of the night. Shane McClanahan is on the bump against Yu Darvish, the Padres just won two of three against Cleveland while the Rays split a four-game series against Oakland. The line has quietly been creeping in the Rays direction and Tampa matches a couple systems too.

Interleague road favorites have been a big system for us this year, hitting 66% with a 12% ROI. AL East teams vs. non-AL East teams have also been profitable, hitting 63% this season and the Rays are 46-18 as a favorite, 39-19 against righties, and 19-15 on the road. Getting a short price with Tampa on the road is too tough to pass up when you look at the numbers.

The Rays are no doubt the better team, they are batting .264 compared to the Padres at .229 and it doesn’t help that they have to face the AL Cy Young leader. San Diego is the best team in the MLB this year to the under because they haven’t been able to produce on offense and it’s not going to get easier against McClanahan.

I don’t like Yu Darvish in this spot either. The 36-year-old right hander isn’t the same pitcher he used to be, and he’s been inconsistent all year. Darvish has been better at home this season but struggles when he faces the lineup the second time around. The first time through the order teams are batting .156 against Darvish but those numbers jump to .269 the next time through.

I’m not sold on the Padres. This was a team that had World Series hopes to begin the year and they have one of the best teams on paper but sit two games below .500. San Diego is playing fraudulent baseball and I don’t think they have a chance against Tampa tonight. Give me the Rays I’m not overthinking it.