Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Shane Bieber

Bieber’s upside alone is worth taking a chance on for most contenders, especially on a back-loaded deal that keeps him around beyond just the few months he could pitch in 2025. A two or three-year agreement with an option potentially involved seems to be the likely outcome.

The details of his contract might be fairly complex, but where Shane Bieber signs could be a little more straightforward in terms of who can take on the risk. Let’s look at some options for the veteran right-hander.

Cleveland Guardians

The first option has to be remaining with the team with whom he has spent his entire career, despite it feeling less-than-likely at this point. Cleveland drafted Bieber in 2016, and he has been the leader of their staff for quite some time.

Emotionally, Bieber staying in Cleveland would feel right. And from a roster perspective, this team desperately needs starting pitching upside and depth. The Guardians didn’t really have a true rotation behind Tanner Bibee and still made it to the ALCS.

While they would still have to patch together the staff while Bieber ramps up, he could eventually be a big boost for a team looking to defend a division title. Cleveland doesn’t often spend what it will take to keep Bieber, especially on short-term deals, but maybe the Guardians can be the team to include a third year or a player option to make their offer more enticing.

New York Mets

Sometimes a surprise run in the postseason can shift the game plan for a team in the offseason. Yet, I’m not sure much of anything has changed for the Mets, aside from wanting to retain a few more pieces from their 2024 roster. This team with Steve Cohen at the helm is ready to compete and spend what it takes to do just that.