Shane Bieber May Be the Most Interesting Name at the Deadline

He is in the bottom eighth percentile in average exit velocity, hard hit percentage, average fastball velocity, and batting average against. While his ERA remains a respectable 3.72, his 4.14 FIP suggests that he has gotten lucky thus far. He is averaging 9.1 hits per nine innings, and is in the bottom 16th percentile in K%.

None of this is intended to take away from the incredible track record that Bieber has had in the past, but merely shows that he is not as dominant as he once was, and the Guardians may be inclined to “sell high”, especially given the lack of depth in the pitching marketing at the trade deadline.

Any contending team would be willing to pay a premium to acquire a proven commodity like Bieber; a reliable starter who has playoff experience and does not walk anyone profiles as the ideal deadline acquisition. With all of the leverage in a negotiation (Bieber is not eligible for free agency until 2025), Cleveland would be able to set a price and wait for a suitor to meet it, as there is no concern about losing Bieber for nothing this offseason.

Still, if Cleveland decided to go that route, I would suspect there would be more than one team willing to enter the Bieber sweepstakes.

In fact, Jeff Passan recently reported that several general managers he spoke with believe Bieber will be dealt at the deadline. The decision the Guardians face, as Passan sees it, is whether they can get more for Bieber at the trade deadline than they would be able to during the offseason. If Bieber’s numbers continue to trend downward, it is likely that he will be worth more in July than December.

What complicates the situation, though, is that the American League Central has been absolutely dreadful this year. Despite the fact that the Guardians are five games under .500, they are only 3.5 games behind the first place Minnesota Twins. There may be belief within the organization that, like last year, they can get hot in the second half and take the division.