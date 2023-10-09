Jerry Dipoto Makes Headlines at Infamous End-of-Year Presser

You would think that days after the Mariners fell short of expectations and missed the playoffs for the 21st time in 22 years, that would not just be the main story in the Seattle baseball realm, but the only story. Well, that and the beginning of the MLB postseason for 12 other teams across the league.

Unfortunately, that is not the case, thanks to Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto.

In what was supposed to be your run-of-the-mill end-of-season press conference (that also featured general manager Justin Hollander and manager Scott Servais), filled with predictable quotes about the team needing to do more to achieve their goals and how they plan to hit the ground running on both the free agent and trade markets once the off-season gets underway, Dipoto instead borderline set the fanbase on fire.

And all because of a few infamous sound bites that maneuvered beyond the waves of Puget Sound and reached the eyes and eardrums of every major baseball outlet in the country.