September Woes Cost Seattle Mariners A Playoff Spot

An 11-17 month, boldly highlighted by a 4-6 final stretch against the Rangers and Astros, two of the teams they were attempting to chase down, placed the Mariners one game back of the final AL Wild Card Spot to end the year.

Plain and simple, it felt like the ballclub ran out of gas. And it happened in multiple different ways.

Offense

The Mariners put themselves in a big hole in the first half of the season, but were able to fully pull themselves out of it with a white-hot August, in which the Mariners went 21-6 and were one of the hottest lineups in baseball over that time.

Fast forward to the final two weeks of the season, and the team couldn’t manage to string together any sort of offense, sans J.P. Crawford. In that time, the Mariners ran out a 93 WRC+ which ranked 19th in the league over that time. What made the pill that much tougher to swallow was the impact bats that were so often relied on didn’t carry their weight.

Julio Rodriguez unfortunately led that charge hitting .113 with a .474 OPS and 28 WRC+ in that time. In the final series against the Rangers he was 1-for-15.

The superstar center fielder took another step forward in just his age 22 season, so much so that he is set to finish in the top-five of AL MVP voting. But he had his share of struggles in clutch situations over 2023, and over the season’s most important 10 games, he wasn’t himself.