The Seattle Mariners Are Built for Postseason Success

All but set to break baseball’s longest active postseason drought of two decades, the Seattle Mariners have their eyes on much more.

Since July 1, Seattle has been one of MLB’s best teams, going 40-18 while outscoring opponents by 66 runs. After becoming a nationwide favorite in 2021 thanks to an unexpected run to 90 wins, General Manager Jerry Dipoto was aggressive in the offseason, inking the reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million deal while also trading for Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker, and Adam Frazier.

However, the two most impactful additions for the Mariners came from within the organization. The team’s top prospect, Julio Rodriguez, broke camp with the Mariners, and top pitching prospect George Kirby was not far behind.

A Rocky Start

After going just 21-28 through the first two months of the season, skeptics of the Mariners improbable 2021 run became more apparent. There was concern that Dipoto bought high on career years from Robbie Ray and Jesse Winker, as both struggled out of the gate. Mitch Haniger went down with an injury yet again, as did Kyle Lewis, and Jarred Kelenic seemed to have lost all the momentum he built up at the end of last season.