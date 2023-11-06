San Francisco Giants Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

We won’t count Ohtani here, but obviously if they sign him he factors into their long-term plans.

The biggest domino that will fall on the starting-pitching market is Japanese superstar, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Our Ryan Finklestein mentioned the Giants as an option for Yamamoto, and it makes a ton of sense. He will demand a very high price tag and the bidding war for him will be extremely competitive. Yamamoto would not quite be an Ohtani-level signing, but it’s about as close as you can get.

To me, the best option for the Giants is Marcus Stroman. In fact, it almost makes too much sense. The Giants nearly signed him in 2022 and he spoke very highly of their front office. Stroman was an All-Star in 2023 with Chicago, and one of the best starters in the league for a stretch.

He made just 25 starts due to injury, and that injury greatly affected his results. Stroman posted a 3.95 ERA–his fourth straight season with an ERA under 4.00–and a 3.58 FIP. He would give the Giants two guys that have been aces in their career at the top of their rotation.

Aaron Nola is another ace on the market, but a reunion with Philly seems likely. If they cannot find a price, he is a guy the Giants should pounce on. Nola’s 4.46 ERA is not pretty, but his playoff performance was more reflective of the pitcher he is. He has been one of the most underrated pitchers in the league for years. Him and Webb as a 1-2 punch would be among the best in the league. At just 30 years old, he is an option for now and beyond.

The other headline name on the market is Blake Snell. His 2.25 ERA was the best in baseball and a second career Cy Young could be on the way. The lefty will likely (and should) command a high price, his 4.1 fWAR was a career best. At 31, he will likely be looking for a deal that will bring stability until the twilight of his career. Snell is another great option that makes a ton of sense both short and long term.