The Giants Are the Ultimate Wild Card in the NL Playoff Race

Rely on the Rotation

Farhan and the Giants are winning off exactly what they were betting on, dominant pitching to lead the way. The rotation has been stellar and the young guys are stepping up big time at the plate. It’s a strong start but can it propel them enough to surpass Atlanta (who they just lost 3/4 games to at home) and the Mets?

Blake Snell has been pitching like prime two time Cy Young winner. Since July 9, he’s thrown an almost flawless 45.1 innings with an 0.99 ERA and 60 strikeouts including his first career no-hitter. Pitching like the best arm in baseball has paired very well with teammate Logan Webb. Just two runs allowed through 29.1 innings has earned him a 2.03 FIP in his last four starts. Their dominant combo was exactly what Giants fans had dreamed of when Snellzilla inked his two-year deal with San Francisco in March.

"A couple of things really stand out… we feel like we have the best rotation in baseball."



Farhan Zaidi's opening statement on his thought process behind how the Giants approached the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/7bkAVFEIM1 — KNBR (@KNBR) July 30, 2024

The babies of the rotation, Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison, have hit a road block raising their season ERAs above four over their last two starts. Robbie Ray is just getting his feet wet with only 21 innings under his belt this season after receiving Tommy John surgery last May. If him or Harrison (or both) can pitch the type of game they are capable of doing, it shouldn’t come to a surprise that this team can make a statement down the stretch.

Preseason injuries, late signings and midseason injuries have interrupted any potential rhythm in the rotation to begin the year. What Zaidi has now is the rotation healthy and motivated for a playoff push. If Ray and Harrison can click sooner rather than later, their pairing of two of the hottest aces in baseball should be a strong enough wave for any offense to ride into October with.

The Offense

This offense has perfectly defined the word inconsistent all year. Dropping series against Toronto and Colorado then going on promising win streaks have given their fans a headache. Part of this could be due to how young this lineup has become. Injuries and underperformances have opened opportunities for standouts like Tyler Fitzgerald, Brett Wisely and All-Star Heliot Ramos.

Ramos and Fitzgerald have been the best hitters in the lineup over the last month and neither were active until late May. Ramos has filled the role of headline free agent signee Jung Hoo Lee who’s missed nearly the entire year with a shoulder injury. Despite a recent slump, he’s still slashing .279/.335/.490 with a 130 wRC+.