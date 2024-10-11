The Turnaround Season of the 2024 Royals Has Come to a Close

On this day just a year ago, Kauffman Stadium had been empty for over a week after the Kansas City Royals ended the 2023 campaign with a 56-106 record, the second worst in the major leagues.

It was a season to forget for Royals fans amidst their rebuild. Other than the anticipation of the rise of Bobby Witt Jr., the rebuilding years seemed all but likely to continue in the near future.

And even after a crafty offseason that saw some interesting veteran names come through the door, it’s safe to say expectations were still low for the Royals following a 100+ loss season.

But after a 30-win turnaround in 2024 and some postseason magic in the Wild Card round, the Royals had Kauffman rocking in October.