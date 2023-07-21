Mookie Betts Is Giving Ronald Acuña Jr. a Run for His Money

Betts also ranks 15th in the league in FanGraphs’ baserunning metric, BsR, and he’s been above-average in the field if you ignore his -2 OAA at shortstop; it doesn’t seem fair to penalize him for playing a brand new position to help out his team. Just watch him play the outfield and try to argue he isn’t great with the glove:

MOOKIE BETTS YOU ARE RIDICULOUS! pic.twitter.com/V33R7XV3eL — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 17, 2023

After tearing the cover off the baseball for the past twelve weeks, Betts has made up much of the ground he lost with his slow start. His 27 home runs rank fourth in baseball, while his 65 RBIs rank tenth. He is one of four qualified batters with a wOBA above .400, and the only one to do so with a BABIP well below league average.

Betts ranks second in the NL in fWAR, only seven-tenths of a win behind Acuña. He also ranks second in Baseball Reference WAR and third in Baseball Prospectus WARP.

In other words, Acuña is still the favorite, but Betts is making things interesting. If both of these guys keep this up, it’s going to turn into a good old-fashioned MVP race down the stretch.

Two of the game’s best, duking it out for glory. One is a veteran, who’s finished top-10 in MVP voting six of the last seven years. The other’s a young stud, finally putting it all together and showing what he’s capable of. Now that’s compelling.

I love both players, and I’d be thrilled if either took home the trophy. But what thrills me the most is the competition itself – especially when it looks like Ohtani is going to cruise his way to victory in the AL.