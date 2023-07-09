Revisiting the Harrison Bader for Jordan Montgomery Trade

Despite leaving his start on Friday with an apparent leg injury, Montgomery has been the last-place Cardinals’ best pitcher in 2023 and has been on an absolute tear since the calendar flipped to June.

GS IP ERA FIP K% BB% AVG Against GB% HardHit% Montgomery since June 3 7 42.2 1.48 2.98 25.2 6.1 .190 49.1 26.8

On the other side of the deal, Bader has slowed down after a hot start to his season – a start which was delayed by an oblique strain suffered in Spring Training.

Still, he’s been a positive contributor to a New York team that has needed a spark with Aaron Judge being in and out of the lineup.

While Bader’s 2023 can’t hold a candle to what he did in the 2022 postseason, he has proven to be an invaluable member of the Yankees, with the club going 28-14 when he’s been in the lineup this year.

As we barrel toward the August 1 trade deadline, let’s take a closer look at what has made the deal a win for both sides to this point.

Montgomery Is Carrying the Cards’ Rotation

Not only has Montgomery stepped up for the Cardinals in 2023, but he’s seemingly gone to another level since arriving in St. Louis.