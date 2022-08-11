The Race for the NL Central is a Battle of Different Vibes

Aside from the three-horse race in the AL Central, no division in baseball is more tightly contested at the top than what’s happening in the National League Central.

While the Cubs, Pirates, and Reds are jostling in the basement of the division, the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are virtually side-by-side, clipping at each other’s heels to take the crown in what’s looking more and more like a one-bid division as we inch closer to the postseason.

Last week’s MLB Trade Deadline certainly shook up how both St. Louis and Milwaukee line up for the final six weeks of the regular season, but it may have done more than what meets the naked eye.

The Cardinals leaned into their “contender” mindset, trading for Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana and swapping defensive savant Harrison Bader for Yankee southpaw Jordan Montgomery. The Brewers, on the other hand, traded arguably the best closer in baseball over the last several years to San Diego for a set-up man and a solid prospect return.