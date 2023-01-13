Revamped Phillies Bullpen Gears Up for Pivotal Role in 2023

Finally, there’s Nick Nelson, the unsung workhorse hero of the squad. He led the bullpen with 68.2 IP and while he mostly pitched in lower-leverage spots, he was the most effective long reliever the Phillies have had in years. He isn’t the kind of player you get excited about, but even the best teams need a mop-up man, and Philadelphia could do a whole lot worse than Nelson.

All five will return in 2023. Joining them will be three new relief weapons: Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto, and Matt Strahm. Kimbrel signed a one-year, $10 million contract, while Strahm signed for two years and $15 million. Soto came over in a trade with the Tigers.

With Kimbrel, Soto, and Strahm in the fold, the Phillies have one of the deepest bullpens in the majors. The club has additional depth in the minors, too, including trade/waiver acquisitions Yunior Marte, Eric Uelmen, and Luis Ortiz alongside returning arms Sam Coonrod, Cristopher Sánchez, and Andrew Vasquez. With so much top-end talent and back-end depth, Philadelphia’s bullpen projects to be the fifth-best in baseball, according to FanGraphs Depth Charts:

Bullpen projections for 2023, courtesy of FanGraphs Depth Charts.

There’s a good reason Dave Dombrowski has worked so hard to revamp the bullpen. The Phillies finished second in the NL in innings pitched by their starters last season. The year before, they were fourth. Since 2020, their starting pitchers have shouldered the largest workload in the league – and that doesn’t include the 81.1 innings they tacked on in the playoffs.

Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and all their rotation mates have been up to the task, but it isn’t like they had much of a choice. The bullpen behind them has been equal parts unreliable, inconsistent, and stretched-thin, such that the starters have had to push themselves deeper into games. If the Phillies want to keep their starters healthy and effective, they need to lessen their workload. Thus, Dombrowski went out and found three durable and dependable arms to join the ‘pen.

Kimbrel, Soto, and Straham threw a combined 165 IP last season. Kimbrel has tossed at least 50 IP in a season ten times, including each of the previous two years. Soto has four qualifying seasons in four big-league campaigns and ranks among the top 20 relievers in appearances since 2020. Strahm is a converted starter, and he pitched more than one inning in 8 of his 50 games last season. All three should provide the Phillies with bulk. The starters will thank them.