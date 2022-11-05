2023 Free Agent Profile: Craig Kimbrel

The underlying numbers, however, told a slightly more complicated story. Kimbrel’s strikeout rate plummeted as the year went on, and so his FIP was worse in September and October than at any other point throughout the year.

The biggest problem seemed to be that Kimbrel was having trouble getting opposing hitters to swing and miss at pitches outside the strike zone, something that used to be one of his specialties. Instead of whiffing, batters were hitting a ton of Kimbrel’s pitches into play. Thus, the Dodgers made the slightly surprising decision to leave the eight-time All-Star and 2018 World Series Champion off their postseason roster.

Kimbrel will attempt to use his strong performance over the final weeks of the season to earn another big payday in free agency. Most big league front offices, however, will see right through that facade. The 34-year-old righty should still be able to command a solid chunk of change, but he won’t be making closer money anymore – at least not this winter.

Craig Kimbrel’s Path to Free Agency

Craig Kimbrel: The Glory Years

Kimbrel has already switched teams five times since he debuted in 2010. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Atlanta, where he made four All-Star Games and won Rookie of the Year in 2011. Kimbrel also finished top-10 in Cy Young voting four times during his tenure with the Braves.

Ahead of the 2014 season, he signed a four-year, $42 extension, keeping him under contract through the 2017 season (with a team option for 2018 as well). A year later, however, the Braves traded him to San Diego. Kimbrel pitched well for the Padres, but his time on the West Coast didn’t last long. He was dealt to the Red Sox seven months later.

Kimbrel continued his excellent work in Boston, and it was no surprise when the team picked up his option for the 2018 season. The move worked out quite well for the Red Sox, who were crowned World Series Champions that October.