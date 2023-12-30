Jordan Hicks Is the Perfect Fit for the Phillies’ Roster

They also have a lineup filled with talented players from one to nine. Dombrowski could add a piece in the outfield, but Johan Rojas plays a strong enough center field that the Phils don’t have to upgrade unless they make the right deal with the right player.

That leaves the bullpen as the only obvious place for a major free agent acquisition. The Phillies already have one of the nastiest arm barns in baseball, replete with dominant back-end talent and serviceable minor league depth. Still, they have one or two Opening Day bullpen spots up for grabs.

Here’s an approximation of what the Phillies bullpen would look like if the season started tomorrow:

Pitcher 2023 Key Stats 2024 Steamer Projections José Alvarado (LHP) 41.1 IP, 1.74 ERA, 1.3 fWAR 3.02 ERA, 1.2 WAR Seranthony Domínguez 50 IP, 3.78 ERA, 0.1 fWAR 3.95 ERA, 0.6 WAR Gregory Soto (LHP) 60.1 IP, 4.62 ERA, 0.9 fWAR 3.60 ERA, 0.6 WAR Jeff Hoffman 52.1 IP, 2.41 ERA, 1.5 fWAR 3.87 ERA, 0.6 WAR Matt Strahm (LHP) 54.1 IP (relief), 2.82 ERA, 0.9 fWAR 3.54 ERA, 0.8 WAR Orion Kerkering MiLB: 53.2 IP, 1.51 ERA, 79 K 3.74 ERA, 0.6 WAR Dylan Covey 43 IP, 3.77 ERA, 0.0 fWAR 4.30 ERA, 0.2 WAR Andrew Bellatti 24.2 IP, 5.11 ERA, 0.1 fWAR 4.42 ERA, 0.2 WAR AdditionAL Depth Yunior Marte 39.1 IP, 5.03 ERA, 0.2 fWAR 4.11 ERA, 0.3 WAR Connor Brogdon 28.1 IP, 4.13 ERA, -0.1 fWAR 4.39 ERA, 0.1 WAR Luis F. Ortiz 19 IP, 3.32 ERA, 0.2 fWAR 4.32 ERA, 0.1 WAR Nick Nelson MiLB: 20 GS, 97.1 IP, 4.35 ERA 63 IP, 4.79 ERA, 0.3 fWAR José Ruiz 44.1 IP, 5.89 ERA, -0.6 fWAR 21 IP, 4.31 ERA, 0.1 fWAR Stats via FanGraphs

Barring an injury, those first six spots – from Alvarado to Kerkering – are set in stone. Dylan Covey was surprisingly effective in a mop-up role last season, but he’s out of options, so the Phillies shouldn’t be afraid to cut him and his $850,000 salary if a better option is available.

More importantly, though, Philadelphia can’t go into 2024 with Andrew Bellatti (or Yunior Marte/Connor Brogdon/etc.) on the Opening Day roster. Bellatti was terrific in 2022, but whatever magic beans he was using lost their powers this past season:

Season ERA XERA FIP XFIP FWAR 2022 3.31 3.64 2.87 3.37 1.0 2023 5.11 5.00 4.80 4.97 0.1 Andrew Bellatti stats (via FanGraphs)

Simply put, the Phillies can’t just wait around for Bellatti to figure things out – they’ve already tried that. It’s a similar story with Connor Brogdon, who looked like a shell of his former self in 2023.