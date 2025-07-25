What Do the Reds Need to Buy at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline?

But, that may not happen. In 2023, the Reds found themselves a few games over .500 at the trade deadline, and their only acquisition was relief pitcher Sam Moll. With all due respect to Sam Moll, that is not the type of move that screams playoff aspirations.

Reds’ players have that aspiration as current closer Emilio Pagan offered his thoughts after a 5-2 win over the New York Mets this past weekend saying, “For us to come in here like this and take the series the first two games with the chance to go for the sweep tomorrow. You know this is what we talked about. We talked about coming out of the break hot and trying to force the organization’s hand to go get some help for us and see what we can do for the Reds’ fans and try to do something special.”

Every Reds fan who heard the quote from Pagan was probably jumping for joy. However, those comments from Pagan followed a comment from General Manager Brad Meador telling FOX19, “We’re certainly looking and talking to every team and figuring out how we can in the short term help this team and at the same time we’re not going to hurt ourselves long term by selling our best prospects, we’re not doing that. We’ve talked about sustainable success here and what that means. To do that, we have to be able to focus short-term and long-term at the same time.”

Now, what exactly does that mean? Do the Reds plan to hold on to every top prospect they have? Are they willing to move some and not all? We won’t know until the trade deadline passes.

I will say this, I think at times we can get caught up in prospect talk while forgetting that prospects are exactly that. A prospect. They are an asset to an organization to either be used on the field or used to acquire other players to put on the field. Not every prospect is meant to grow from the bottom of the organization to the big league club. That’s not how this sport works.

Sustainable success is the dream for any organization, but for a small market team, that is very difficult. A lot of people point to the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians for overall sustainable success in a small market. When was their last championship? For the Rays, the answer is never, and Cleveland hasn’t won a championship since 1948.